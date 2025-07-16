Dearborn's Solid Rock Church searching for temporary home after roof collapse

Solid Rock Church of Dearborn needed its roof repaired after a storm caused a leak.

Roof repairs began when things suddenly went from bad to worse on Monday morning.

"The supplier delivered materials, and it looks like they delivered the materials and placed them in the wrong spot altogether, instead of spread out like it's supposed to be," said Nathan Hayes, pastor of Solid Rock Church of Dearborn.

The result: the roof collapsed.

"You could get upset about it and get angry, but at the end of the day, somebody made a mistake. Mistakes happen," said licensed minister Haley Harper.

One church member is taking it as a sign from God.

"We're pretty full-on chairs. Keep growing. And this is God just saying, hey, now you really need a new building," Malachi Wright said.

Hayes says repairs now could take up to a year or more.

"Everything's slow when it comes to insurance companies and builders and all that stuff," Hayes said.

Now they need a space to worship.

"We have about 100 to 150 people. We need a place to go on Sunday mornings where we can get there by 10:30 to have service, meet together as a group," Hayes said.

It's not the first time Hayes has faced devastating news, as he's battled brain cancer twice.

"A total of two years' worth of chemo and about 12 weeks' worth of radiation, you name it, we've been through it," Hayes said.

With everything Hayes has gone through, including his battle with cancer and the roof collapse, he still maintains a positive outlook on life.

How does he do it? Faith.

"Bad things and good things happen to everybody. But I'd rather do it with God than without," Hayes said.

The sight of the church in shambles is grim, but Hayes says that's not what matters.

"I always like to say the church is not a building, it's the people," Hayes said.

And they have hope for a brighter tomorrow.

A woman was inside the church when the roof collapsed, but she was able to escape uninjured.