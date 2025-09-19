Dearborn's Esper Library closing temporarily for major renovations

The Esper Library in Dearborn, Michigan, starts a temporary closure Saturday to allow for the design and installation of a children's exploration and interactive Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics (STEAM) center.

The building will reopen in 2026 with its updated features that include a new lobby, reading lounge, discovery zones and a recording studio. Esper Library, one of the branches in the Dearborn Public Library system, is located on Warren Avenue in East Dearborn.

The library renovation and the STEAM center concept were part of the 2025 State of the City address from Mayor Abdullah H. Hammoud. Dearborn families will be able to use the new equipment and studios at no charge.

"Esper Library will be an innovative hub, offering an interactive learning destination for generations to come, all at no cost. Young minds will have the opportunity for hands-on learning, exploring robotics, music, art, engineering, 3D printing, circuitry, and more," the mayor said.

MCD Architects, which worked on the plans, said in its announcement that "this project is going to turn heads."

"Libraries are so much more than book repositories; they also serve as the center for community engagement, education, and social collaboration, all of which contribute to Dearborn's intellectual capital and overall quality of life," Betty Adams, Director of the Dearborn Public Library, said.

In the meantime, the Friends of the Library Dearborn will host a book sale from 10 to 6 p.m. Sept. 24 at the library building, with books, furniture and other items available for purchase by the public.