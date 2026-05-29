Dearborn teen charged with animal torture after dog dies from "severe" injuries, police say

An 18-year-old Dearborn man has been charged with animal torture after a dog died after suffering "catastrophic injuries" inside a home.

On May 26, police responded to a home on Chicago Street after several 911 callers reported that a dog was being assaulted.

When officers arrived, they say they found the dog, a 2-year-old pit bull mix, suffering from "severe and catastrophic injuries."

The dog was taken to an Allen Park emergency veterinary hospital, where Dearborn police say it had to be humanely euthanized because of the severity of its injuries.

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office charged Singin Nelson with one count of second-degree killing/torturing an animal.

"Our officers were confronted with an extremely disturbing case of animal abuse, and this level of cruelty will not be tolerated in our community," said Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin. "We are committed to thoroughly investigating these incidents and holding those responsible fully accountable under the law."

Nelson was given a $250,000 bond and is due back in court on June 10, according to police.