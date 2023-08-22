Dearborn school officials warn against highlighters disguised as vape pens

DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - You can find highlighters on most student supplies lists, but if you ask school officials at Dearborn Public Schools, that may not be what some students are packing.

"There is a new kind of vape that looks like a highlighter," says David Mustonen, director of communications.

What Mustonen is talking about are vape pens disguised as highlighters that are for sale both online and in stores. It is a device designed to be discreet and a smoking tool that could fool just about anyone.

"What I really think it takes away is that you have staff members that are having to dedicate time and resources to kind of keep on top of this," Mustonen says.

In addition, Mustonen says there are two large hurdles districts continue to face, including technology keeping up with the latest technology as well as passive parenting.

"They see a child vaping. They see a child vaping or a young adulting vaping. They feel well it's not that bad. At least they are not doing some kind of other drug or what have you. Yeah, that's true, but we really need everybody to understand that there is a danger related to vaping," Mustonen says.

While students, if caught vaping in schools, can be subject to large fines, as are businesses that sell to minors, Mustonen says the best solution is to spread as much knowledge about the dangers vaping can cause.

"The better way to address this issue is through education, through letting kids know and letting parents know the dangers of vaping and why we don't want these devices in our schools."