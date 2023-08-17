Dearborn Public Schools to delay early release days until October

DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - After receiving some pushback, the weekly early release days for Dearborn Public Schools have been delayed.

The early dismissals on Tuesdays were initially scheduled to begin on Sept. 5 but will now start on Oct. 10.

This comes after the school district received some pushback from parents when they released the tentative calendar for the 2023-2024 school year earlier this month.

Parents were concerned about rushing to find childcare plans as children would get out of class 90 minutes early on Tuesdays.

The school district says they usually wait to release the school year calendar until it's approved, but this year it is part of a new contract with the Dearborn Federation of Teachers (DFT). The DFT approved the contract earlier this week, and now the board is expected to vote on Aug. 21.

The updated tentative calendar shows early release Tuesdays from October through May.

According to the school district, they hope this schedule will be easier for parents than having seven late start Wednesdays and more half days.

"The district chose Tuesdays as early release days to simplify planning for staff and families by keeping schedule variations as much as possible to one day of the week," the school district said in an update. "Three Tuesdays were already going to be days off school - one for Eid and two due to elections, which the district uses for professional development. By adding the other professional development day and early release on Tuesdays, it simplifies the calendar for families. Parents will not need to deal with a day off for election and then an early release on a different day that week. There are also research-based reasons for doing this type of work on Tuesdays during the school week."

