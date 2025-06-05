Dearborn police impound Lamborghini after shots fired from car during wedding celebration

Waiting for Nintendo Switch 2; attempted car theft; weather and other top stories

A dash cam video caught a firearm being waved Sunday from a purple Lamborghini in Dearborn, Michigan.

Police later tracked the shooting incident back to a wedding celebration taking place at a banquet hall in Dearborn Heights.

"We want the community to know that we are not going to tolerate reckless or dangerous behavior in the name of celebration. Firing a weapon from a moving vehicle — especially in a crowded area — is not only illegal, it puts lives at risk," Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin said later about the incident.

Dearborn Police Department

The Lamborghini Huracán that was on the road near Ford and Evergreen at the time of the firearms incident happened to be rented by the driver. But police impounded the vehicle anyway because of the reckless behavior of those inside.

The wedding celebration was said by police to have "spanned from Canton to Dearborn."

"Dearborn is a city that welcomes joyful gatherings, but when celebrations turn into public safety threats, we will act swiftly and decisively," Shahin said.