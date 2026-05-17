Dearborn police asking for public's help in search for missing teen

Police in Dearborn, Michigan, are seeking the public's help in finding a missing 13-year-old boy who was last seen on Wednesday, officials said.

Ali Alsaadi was last seen near the 2700 block of Pardee Street. At the time, he was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black sweat pants and dark blue gym shoes.

Ali Alsaadi, 13. Dearborn Police Department

Police said Alsaadi is 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs around 130 pounds and has medium-length black curly hair and brown eyes.

"We are asking the community to remain alert and contact the Dearborn Police Department immediately if they have any information that could assist investigators in locating Ali safely," Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin said in a written statement on Sunday.

Anyone with information about Alsaadi's whereabouts is asked to call the Dearborn Police Department at 313-943-2241.