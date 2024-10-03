Dearborn police searching for armed suspect accused of assaulting woman

(CBS DETROIT) - Dearborn police are searching for a suspect who they say was involved in a domestic situation early Thursday morning at an apartment complex.

Derrick Dwayne Jones Jr. Dearborn Police Department

Police say the suspect, Derrick Dwayne Jones Jr., fled the scene and is considered to be armed and dangerous.

"I was up late and I heard three shots…distinctive shots," said Dearborn resident Ayodele Bakari. "We all seem to think that these kinds of things happen to other people and other places, but it could happen to anyone, anywhere, anytime."

Authorities say they received a call for a domestic situation around 3 a.m. Thursday at the Fairlane Woods Apartment complex near Auto Club Drive and Ford Road in Dearborn.

When officers arrived, they found a female victim with minor injuries from the assault. Her brother was in the home as well. According to police, the victim said she had an argument with Jones, her significant other. That argument escalated and he fired shots. No one was hurt in the shooting. The victim was treated on scene and is expected to be OK.

"His actions were very reckless and put people's lives in danger," said Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin.

Police surrounded the complex and deployed several assets, including a SWAT team, drones, special operations officers and a bomb squad to locate the suspect they believed was hiding out in the area.

"We take our time. We're deliberate about our actions to make sure that we can resolve these things safely and so after several hours we determined that he wasn't in the apartment," Shahin said.

Officials ask if you have any information on the suspect's whereabouts, to contact the Dearborn Police Department at 313-943-2241.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS News Detroit for the latest updates.