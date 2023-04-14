Dearborn nonprofit dedicates iftar dinner for Detroit college students fasting for Ramadan

(CBS DETROIT) - From Dearborn to Detroit, the Hanini Outreach Community Center is making sure no one goes unfed this Ramadan, especially college students spending it alone.

The Hanini Outreach Center, led by a group of Palestinian women, say after hearing about Muslim college students breaking bread by themselves each night, they decided to dedicate a dinner just for them by donating meals to a local mosque.

"Part of Ramadan is spreading your good deeds and what is better than feeding people who are fasting who don't have family to break fast with," Hanini board bember Yasmeen Hamed said.

Hamed says many of the students who attended Thursday night's iftar at the University Islamic Center attend Wayne State and are on learning visas, which means many of their families are back in their native homeland(s).

"We heard about this mosque that they serve to students who live on campus who don't have families and are breaking their fast by themselves. So the women's group got together and we came up with the sign up list and the women took care of it," Hamed says.

Out of privacy, students who attended the iftar dinner at University Islamic Center were not filmed while breaking their fast but say they are thankful for the community's contributions.