Dearborn's annual Memorial Day parade returns for its 99th year

Many communities nationwide commemorate the holiday with parades, including Dearborn, where city officials say they host Michigan's oldest Memorial Day parade.

The parade returned to the east side of the city, taking the original route when the parade first started 99 years ago.

The day began with a memorial funeral procession paying tribute to the fallen.

"It's a day to say thank you to the families who have lost people who served. It's a day for us to recognize how many people serve in our armed forces from the state of Michigan," Lieutenant Gov. Garlin Gilchrist.

Mayor Abdullah Hammoud says the most important part is recognizing those who serve as a community.

"I've been attending this festival, this parade, since I was a child sitting on the sideline of Michigan Avenue along with my family, and now to be in the parade itself is truly something special," Hammoud said.

The parade started on Michigan Avenue and Schafer Road, its historic home.

"I think it kind of honors the tradition that we celebrate during Memorial Day, and just kind of getting back to what it's always been," said Dearborn resident Stephanie Davis.

More than 90 groups, including lawmakers, first responders, marching bands from local schools, and community organizations, walked the route. The day wrapped up with a remembrance ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park.

For veterans in attendance, it's an opportunity to pay tribute to friends who never made it out of uniform.

"People are forgotten about when you stop saying their names and you stop remembering the things that they did, and I think Memorial Day makes sure that that doesn't happen," said veteran and Michigan State Police Trooper Joshua Olszewski.