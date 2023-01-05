Dearborn man sentenced to 15 years for sexually exploiting a minor

(CBS DETROIT) - A registered sex offender in Dearborn has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for sexual exploitation of children after he sought and obtained a sexually explicit image of a teen, United Stated Attorney Dawn N. Ison announced Wednesday.

Anthony John-Hamernik Girard, 32, admitted that he requested a sexually explicit image from a 16-year-old and that he received that image.

In addition to this, in the same chat with the minor, he told the teen that he "kinda" wished that she was younger.

Police in Perrysburg, Ohio, began investigating Girard when he started sending sexually explicit messages to who he believed was a 14-year-old girl, but it was actually an undercover officer.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, officers discovered that Girard also messaged other minors, which included him messaging a 13-year-old girl that she was "beautiful" before she told him not to contact her anymore.

"A prior conviction that resulted in a designation as a sex offender did not prevent this offender from lurking online and exploiting a minor. This sentence demonstrates that recidivist offenders who engage in online exploitation will receive significant penalties to keep our children safe." U.S. Attorney Ison stated.