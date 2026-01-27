Dearborn man sentenced to 25-40 years for sexually assaulting minor

A Dearborn man was sentenced to 25 to 40 years in prison for sexually assaulting a minor over several years, according to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office.

Elie Otayek, 43, was convicted on Nov. 21, 2025, on two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Prosecutors accuse Otayek of repeatedly assaulting a child younger than 13 years old in Roseville.

Otayek was sentenced to 25 to 40 years on the two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and 8.25 to 15 years on the one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct. He received 62 days of credit for both sentences, which will run concurrently, according to prosecutors.

In addition to the prison sentence, Otayek is required to register as a Tier III sex offender, must submit to HIV testing and have no contact with the victim, prosecutors said.

"This sentence reflects the extreme seriousness of the defendant's crimes and the profound harm inflicted on one of the most vulnerable members of our community. Our office remains unwavering in its commitment to aggressively prosecute those who exploit and abuse children. We hope this outcome brings a measure of justice to the victim and sends a clear message that such conduct will be met with severe consequences to protect public safety," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido in a statement.

