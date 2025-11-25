Dearborn man convicted of sexually assaulting minor over several years

A Dearborn, Michigan, man was found guilty of first-degree and second-degree criminal sexual conduct for assaulting a minor over several years, according to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office.

Elie Otayek, 43, was convicted on Nov. 21 after a three-day jury trial and eight hours of deliberation.

Prosecutors say Otayek repeatedly assaulted the minor in Roseville.

Otayek was remanded to Macomb County Jail pending sentencing, which is scheduled for Jan. 13. He faces a minimum of 25 years in prison. If released, he will be under lifetime electronic monitoring.

"We are deeply grateful to the jury for their careful deliberation and dedication," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido in a statement. "Cases involving the most vulnerable members of our community are always challenging, but they are also among the most critical. The jury's service ensures that justice is upheld."