Dearborn installs speed humps to cut down on speeding, reckless driving

DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The city of Dearborn has started to install speed humps to help cut down on speeding, and they are asking residents for input on where they think additional speed humps should be placed.

On Thursday, May 11, Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud said the first three locations that are getting speed humps include the following:

Hemlock Street adjacent to Hemlock Park

Lapeer Street adjacent to Lapeer Park

Silvery Lane adjacent to Levagood Park

☀️ Sun is out. Speed humps are in. We’re excited to pilot this important public health measure to make our roads... Posted by City of Dearborn Government on Thursday, May 11, 2023

The Traffic Calming Task Force will continue to install speed humps in high-traffic areas of the city.

"Our task force reached a consensus to place speed humps near some of our busiest parks," said Dearborn Police Sgt. Andrew Galuszka. "This pilot will allow for a period of time to gather data and feedback about the use of speed humps as the overall traffic calming program continues to develop. The process of developing a traffic calming program is dynamic and evolving."

In addition, the task force is asking residents for input on where other speed humps should be installed. To access the survey, visit here.

Residents are reminded the city has no control over county and state roads such as Warren Ave, Ford Road, Michigan Ave, and Outer Drive and can only install these speed humps on city roads.