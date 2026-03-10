Dearborn high school athletes observing Ramadan while competing

Fresh off a district championship, the Dearborn High School girls basketball team is competing in the MHSAA Division 1 regional semifinals.

"I think we've worked very hard," said Dearborn senior Sienna Mroue. "This is a team effort."

This year's high school basketball postseason coincides with an important time for the Muslim community. Every player on Dearborn is currently observing Ramadan, the holiest month in the Islamic calendar.

"Ramadan is where you fast for 30 days from sunrise to sunset," said Dearborn junior Zeinab Homayed.

"You are not allowed to drink any water or have any food, so it's very tiring," added Mroue.

The Pioneers will often practice or play games while fasting while observing the holiday, which runs through March 19.

"I think we all get a little bit hangry at times, but it's all love, and we're all there for each other and supporting each other through it," said Dearborn senior Aleyiah Kadry.

"It's just the holiest month in our religion, and it's a great time for everyone to come together," said Dearborn girls basketball head coach Mahdi Hamade.

"It's just trying to make you a better person overall," said Mroue. "Honestly, I love this month."

For the Pioneers (12-11), going without food and water while the sun is up for 30 days is a sacrifice made with a greater purpose in mind.

"The holiday is about giving back to other people and being grateful for what you don't have," said Kadry.

"Every time we're fasting, and you get a little bit hungry or a little bit thirsty, you kind of think about all those people around the world who don't have access to all that, and you instantly become a lot more thankful," said Hamade.

Dearborn has one of the largest Muslim populations in the United States. The Pioneers' girls basketball team views Ramadan as a time for community.

"I think it's important because it can bring you closer to God, closer to your family and friends, from just learning more about your culture," said Homayed.

"People go through ups and downs through that year, and in this month, you're just focusing on yourself and trying to become a better person overall," said Mroue.

"As you're breaking through these bad habits, building good habits, you're doing it with your community around," said Hamade. "You can just see how you develop as a person throughout that month, and you try to carry those things forward."