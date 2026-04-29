Dearborn Heights residents call for action as city addresses traffic dangers

Dearborn Heights is holding its second workshop focused on improving traffic safety throughout the city, as residents and officials address concerns about speeding, stop sign violations, and recent crashes involving children.

Hassan Bazzi, who lives on Sheehan, said drivers often ignore stop signs, even when crossing in the middle of the crosswalk.

"People don't care; I don't know or don't obey the law they should. We're facing a major problem here," Bazzi said.

Faye Hammoud, a mother of three, said she does not allow her children to wait outside for the ice cream truck because drivers do not stop at posted signs.

"I have to tell them that it's not safe to do that because no one is stopping at the stop sign," Hammoud said. She described a recent incident in which a speeding car came to a stop on her median, just seconds away from her son.

City officials say several steps are underway to address these issues. John Danci, director of the Department of Public Works, said the city is adding street painting at intersections to encourage drivers to slow down. In addition, a new pedestrian crosswalk is planned for Beech Daly Road near Crestwood High School.

"It will be your pretty standard one pull one horizontal bar all the way across the street, and then kind of the Push Button crosswalk," Danci said.

The city council is also working on an ordinance to set rules for e-bikes, following a series of crashes involving young children two weeks ago. The ordinance would establish age limits for motorized bikes, restrict where they can be ridden, and require registration for riders under 16. Violators could face a misdemeanor citation of $400.

"Where they can be ridden on certain sidewalks, not to be ridden in parks, safety regulations, helmets, safety gear, everything else, and also have them registered and registered to parents and anybody under the age of 16, which the law prohibits," said Hassan Saab, Dearborn Heights council chair pro tem.

Residents say community involvement is essential for improving safety.

"Talk to your children, talk to your families. Set some type of regulations where you can't be on your phone when you're driving, especially within neighborhoods where you see younger children. I would hate for something tragic and terrible to happen, because it's not just our lives, because it can be affected. It's the driver as well," Hammoud said.

The workshop is scheduled for tonight at the Canfield Community Center from 5:30 to 7 p.m.