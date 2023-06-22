Dearborn Heights teachers demand transparency from school board

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Teachers and families in Dearborn Heights are demanding answers regarding the suspension of Annapolis High School's principal and the district's teachers' treatment.

On Wednesday night, demonstrators at the District 7 School Board meeting said the district is failing its teachers and want transparency in the investigation into the suspended principal Aaron Mollett.

Dozens of teachers and supporters attended the meeting with posters demanding honesty.

"We have unfair labor practices, Title IX violations, grievances. And we want to move forward, and we want to get these things resolved, but we're not hearing anything back and we've tried and tried," said Amanda Moran, a middle school teacher and president of the Dearborn Heights Teachers Union.

Moran said they hope their display will encourage the school board to take action and answer their questions.

"I feel like they're hearing us. I just hope that they start to move forward in the direction that we need to build trust again in our district," said Moran.

Many of their questions surround the suspension of Annapolis High School principal Aaron Mollett.

"Mr. Mollet was taken off leave and then put back on leave, and so we're just looking for some answers," said Moran.

The school board has said the suspension is pending the outcome of what they call a highly sensitive investigation. The board has not made public why the principal was suspended, either time.

In a statement, the board asked for patience from the families in the district, and they will share more information once the investigation is complete.