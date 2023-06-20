Dearborn Heights principal suspended again pending "highly sensitive" investigation

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The principal of Annapolis High School in Dearborn Heights has been placed on leave again. This comes after the principal was suspended for two weeks in May, and then was reinstated through the end of the school year.

The president of Dearborn Heights School District No. 7 said they decided to place principal Aaron Mollett on leave pending the outcome of an investigation they say is "highly sensitive."

"I thought it was a very shady thing to do," said Theresa Ely, an Annapolis High School graduate, and former District No. 7 employee. "Waiting until the children were out of school. Waiting until the staff was dismissed for the summer."

Mollett had first been placed on leave last month, for reasons not made public. Students, parents, and teachers staged a walkout in support of the principal. Two weeks later, he was reinstated through the end of the school year, and Superintendent Tyrone Weeks was placed on leave.

"I assumed that that was it," said Ely. "And when I heard the second time that they had pulled him, I was enraged again."

In a statement, the school board said the decision to place Mollett on leave for the second time was discussed at its May 17 board meeting.

Board president Latanya Gater, wrote: "The board does not share details of personnel matters. The situation is highly sensitive and any further information will be shared once the investigation is complete. Board members ask for the patience of our school district's families as we work to conclude the investigation."

Ely and others upset about the decision said they plan to attend the next school board meeting on Wednesday, June 21.