Dearborn Heights school temporarily closed for sanitation over hand, foot and mouth disease

An elementary school in Dearborn Heights, Michigan, was closed Wednesday due to a spike in cases of hand, foot and mouth disease among students.

Dearborn Heights School District Superintendent Mark Kleinhans sent a letter to parents Tuesday explaining that Pardee Elementary School on Pardee Avenue would be closed Wednesday for cleaning and sanitation of classrooms and common areas after "numerous reported cases" of the contagious ailment. The goal is to reopen the school building on Thursday.

"Because Hand-Foot-and-Mouth disease is highly contagious, we are taking this proactive measure to ensure the health and safety of all students and staff," his letter said.

Pardee Elementary has about 370 students in grades 4 and 5.

Elsewhere in the Metro Detroit area, there were two cases of hand, foot and mouth disease reported at a Southfield school in September.

What is hand, foot and mouth disease?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says hand, foot and mouth disease is usually not serious. But it is very contagious and therefore can spread quickly among school and day care settings. There is no vaccine available for this particular group of viruses.

To prevent the spread, people should avoid close contact with an infected person, clean and disinfect shared items such as toys, and wash their hands frequently with soap and water.

Most children who contract the virus will show symptoms for seven to 10 days.

The symptoms can include: