Dearborn Heights residents outraged after mayor accused of violating police union contract

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — The fallout continues in Dearborn Heights after the mayor allegedly violated the city's Police Supervisor Association contract regarding recent department appointments.

The community is outraged, and they came out to show their support for police at Tuesday's city council meeting.

Two hundred people were packed inside the city council chambers, eager to voice their concerns about the recent controversy. One person noticeably absent was Mayor Bill Bazzi.

"Since Mayor Bazzi has been Mayor of Dearborn Heights, there's this dark cloud that's just been hanging over our city, and he's taking it down a very dark path," said resident Angela Vadegas.

Councilman Hassan Saab made public an email sent to human resources from Deputy Chief Hussein Farhat.

It describes interactions between Farhart and Director Paul Vanderplow.

"Mr. Vanderpool made threats against members of the Dearborn Heights Police Department to commit physical harm," Saab said. "Mr. Vanderpool stated all he needs is five minutes and to catch Sergeant Bazzi outside of the Dearborn Heights police department."

Farhat says he was demoted from the position of interim chief and he's now facing an investigation.

"I feel this is a retaliation for me doing my job and doing what's right. I wore the badge for 30 years, and I took an honor to uphold the badge and do what's right, and that means with no political influence whatsoever," Farhat said.

On Monday, Bazzi said on Facebook that there was no demotion. However, the president of the Dearborn Heights Police Supervisor Association countered, saying the mayor's statement was false. He says Farhat is being investigated for alleged ticket-fixing.

"Mr. Farhat has never told any officer not to write tickets or document stops quite the opposite," said union president Nick Szopko. "In an email he sent on Jan. 17 to police supervisors, he requested that we instruct our officers to conduct strict traffic enforcement and take aggressive actions against any reckless driving behavior."

Bazzi doubled down in a post on Tuesday, saying, "Farhat was sworn in as Deputy Chief, not Police Chief, as some may have heard."

A record of oath posted along with the statement showed Farhat was sworn in as deputy chief in November 2024.

A press release from Dec. 11, 2024, announces the mayor's intent to appoint Farhat the interim chief effective Jan. 6, 2025, with a formal swearing-in ceremony later this month.

The mayor comments in the release, "I am delighted to appoint Deputy Chief Farhat Interim Police Chief. He is exceptionally qualified, is a well-known and respected member of the law enforcement profession."

But the ceremony never happened.

CBS News Detroit reached out to Bazzi for comment on this story, but we have not heard back.