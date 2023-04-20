Dearborn Heights man arrested in undercover sexual predator sting

Steven James Stec Oakland County Sheriff's Office

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Oakland County Sheriff's Office says a Dearborn Heights man was arrested after he attempted to meet up with who he thought was a 15-year-old girl for sex.

Steven James Stec, 37, was arrested on April 13 at a location in Waterford where he had gone to believing that he was meeting a 15-year-old girl for sex.

He is charged with child sexually abuse material and using a computer to commit a crime. Both are 20-year felonies.

"Any sex predator who seeks to target children will be targeted by our special investigation unit and brought to the bar of justice," said Sheriff Michael Bouchard in a statement. "We will do all in our power to protect children and hold predators to account."

Stec was arrested by the Oakland County Sheriff's Office Special Investigations Unit. According to the sheriff's office, 12 men have been arrested in six stings over the past 10 months. In each case, the defendant communicated to an individual who they believed to be an underage female interested in a sexual encounter. The defendants were actually speaking to an undercover officer.

He was issued a $50,000 bond, or 10%. Stec was released after posting $5,000.

A probable cause conference has been scheduled and a preliminary examination is slated for May 2.