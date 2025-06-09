Watch CBS News
Crime

Dearborn Heights man accused of killing woman's 3-year-old chihuahua

By
Joseph Buczek
Manager of Digital Content and Promotion, CBS Detroit
Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.
Read Full Bio
Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Live
CBS News Detroit Live

A Dearborn Heights man is accused of stomping on the neck of a 3-year-old chihuahua and killing it. 

Wayne County prosecutors say the incident happened around midnight on May 24 at a home on the 4500 block of Fleming Street in Dearborn Heights. Prosecutors allege that Haseeb J. Habeeb, 54, stomped on the neck of a 45-year-old woman's chihuahua, killing the dog. 

Habbeb was arrested by Dearborn Heights police later that same day. 

He is charged with one count of second-degree killing/torturing of an animal and one count of abandoning/cruelty to an animal. 

Habbeb was arraigned on May 28 and given a $300 bond. He is back in court on June 11 for a probable cause conference. 

Joseph Buczek

Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.