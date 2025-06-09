Dearborn Heights man accused of killing woman's 3-year-old chihuahua

A Dearborn Heights man is accused of stomping on the neck of a 3-year-old chihuahua and killing it.

Wayne County prosecutors say the incident happened around midnight on May 24 at a home on the 4500 block of Fleming Street in Dearborn Heights. Prosecutors allege that Haseeb J. Habeeb, 54, stomped on the neck of a 45-year-old woman's chihuahua, killing the dog.

Habbeb was arrested by Dearborn Heights police later that same day.

He is charged with one count of second-degree killing/torturing of an animal and one count of abandoning/cruelty to an animal.

Habbeb was arraigned on May 28 and given a $300 bond. He is back in court on June 11 for a probable cause conference.