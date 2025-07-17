Dearborn Heights family desperate for help after tree falls on home during storm

After storms tore through Southeast Michigan last weekend, one Dearborn Heights family is still picking up the pieces.

"It's just, it's going to be hard for sure," said homeowner Christine Duncan.

Christine Duncan and her husband, Harold, are still reeling from what they call one of the scariest days of their lives after a tree crashed into their roof on Saturday afternoon.

"My son came running out of his room; the ceiling had fallen on his head. The tree came through the room, and it was kind of a whirlwind from there," said Duncan.

The tree, which sits on the public sidewalk near the corner of Annapolis and Harding in Dearborn Heights, has long cast a shadow on the Duncan home.

Christine Duncan says all her family wants is for the city to take care of what should be their responsibility.

"We're hoping the city will see that this is important, and this tree needs to be taken down. We need to be taken seriously," said Christine Duncan.

The extent of damage just hours after the tree fell was severe, and as CBS News Detroit reported nearly a week later, not much has changed.

"No one has contacted us; we haven't heard anything," said Duncan.

Right now, Duncan is trying to focus on the future with her family, facing the next eight to 10 months in temporary housing, as the fate of her beloved home is unknown.

"We've lived here for 28 years; we raised six kids in this house. My mother lives around the block where I was raised. It's just, it's our home," said Christine Duncan.

CBS News Detroit reached out to the city manager for an update on the Duncan's situation.