Dearborn city council considers ordinance targeting short-term rentals

The City of Dearborn is cracking down on short-term rentals.

On Tuesday, the city council will consider changes to the ordinances that determine how short-term rentals operate in the city. The council will vote on the measure that seeks to clearly define what a short-term rental is and where it can operate.

Depending on the outcome, it could have a big impact on property owners who depend on those units to support their families.

In February, Basel Musaed converted his home on the west side of Dearborn into a short-term rental. That's when he found Airbnb.

"I've been doing long terms for quite a while, and I just haven't seen like a great return in investment, to be honest with you, and I want to try something different," Musaed said. "It's a night and day difference. I've been very much successful since that point."

The city is proposing to allow short-term rentals in only specific areas of the east and west sides of downtown.

It would also prohibit short-term rentals from operating within Dearborn's single-family residential neighborhoods.

"I feed my family with this, you know. I've already made more in the short few months that I've done Airbnb than I've made with all my long-term property houses combined," Musaed said.

In a statement, a representative with the city of Dearborn says:

The measure before City Council balances the needs of our neighborhoods and small business owners by creating new rules for operating short-term rentals in the City of Dearborn. What has been proposed to the Council addresses feedback that we've received from residents about concerns with short-term rentals operating in residential areas, and feedback we've received from the owners of these properties, who depend on their rentals as a source of income.

We believe that limiting short-term rentals to commercial areas, like our downtown districts, will protect housing stock for residents, including long-term renters; alleviate noise and other nuisances in quiet neighborhoods; and still offer options to those seeking to book or profit from short-term stays. We are joining cities across the country in creating updated regulations to meet challenges these businesses may present."

Property owners would also be required to register their rental units with the city and maintain a license.

"I feel like if we continue with this ban, there's a lot of opportunity to be to be lost. There's a lot of businesses are going to take a hit. There's a lot of people who are going to be very reluctant to even show up to the city, because now it's like, if I can't live comfortably, I don't want to come here, you know," Musaed said.

If the city council approves the measure on Tuesday, the changes would go into effect on October 27.