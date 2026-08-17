Dearborn Christian leaders speak out against so-called "Christian Crusader March"

Christian leaders, along with the mayor of Dearborn and the chief of police, came together Monday afternoon to send out a message of unity against hatred.

This comes as far-right activist Jake Lang announced plans for a so-called "Christian Crusader March" at the Dearborn City Council meeting on Tuesday night.

"Dearborn welcomes everybody, and to so many that is a challenge to the perspective of America that they believe in," Mayor Abdullah Hammoud said.

"Dearborn is a place where people can love and draw close to each other and to worship freely. I've experienced that as a Christian, as a Catholic," Rev. Bob McCabe, pastor of the Church of the Divine Child, said.

Lang, who participated in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol and served four years in prison before being pardoned by President Trump, is no stranger to Dearborn. Lang and other anti-Islam protesters marched in Dearborn in November 2025, clashing with counter-protesters and claiming the area is not friendly to those who are non-Muslim.

Leaders of the Christian faith spoke out about dispelling Lang's claims.

"I'm asking that our community would come together and say, you know what, ignore the outside voices and just pay attention to the person who lives next to you because they care about you way more than these people who are driving in from other places," Pastor Nathan Hayes of Solid Rock Church said.

"Doesn't say love your neighbor if he's the same race you are or the same religion you are. Doesn't matter, it's love your neighbor," said Chaplain Rick Neveu of St. Kateri Church of Dearborn.

Tuesday's city council meeting has been moved to the Henry Ford Centennial Library.

"We have a comprehensive operation plan in place, and you will see significantly more police officers out on the street in the coming days," Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin said.