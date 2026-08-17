Dearborn city, religious leaders speak out after "Christian Crusader March" plans

Religious leaders, along with the mayor of Dearborn and the chief of police, are coming together to send a message to the world that we stand united against hatred.

This comes after a conservative activist announced plans for a so-called "Christian Crusader March" at the Dearborn City Council meeting Tuesday night.

Christian and Islamic leaders say the goal and purpose of today is to show everyone outside of the Metro Detroit area that Dearborn is a welcoming and peaceful place.

Construction of the Solid Rock Church in Dearborn is almost complete, following the collapse of its roof last year.

Pastor Nathan Hayes says he never even considered rebuilding elsewhere because he loves this city.

"I can only speak from my experience, and my neighbor, for instance, is Muslim. She wears a hijab. She has been wonderfully kind to us. We have been kind to her," Hayes said.

He calls the city a melting pot of different races and religions.

"There are good and bad people in every city, in every neighborhood, in every religion, and so, Dearborn, it is America. It is what America stands for," Hayes said.

Imam Mohammad Ali Elahi from the House of Wisdom agrees with Hayes.

"This city of love, city of peace, safety, security. Dearborn is one of the safest city in America, one of the most peaceful, and loving, and benevolent, with all hospitality and kindness and compassion to everyone," Elahi said.

According to Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud, there are nearly 30 Christian churches in the city and a little more than a dozen mosques.

"People trying to paint a Christian narrative versus Muslim narrative is just a ridiculous way to approach this. I'm obviously a Christian because of what I believe. They're obviously Muslim because of what they believe. That does not stop us from loving each other, caring about each other," Hayes said.

The Christian Crusader March drew so much attention on social media that the city council meeting was moved to a larger venue.

Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin put out multiple messages urging the community to stay home to avoid conflict.

"They can say that they're not against freedom of religion, but whenever you are literally protesting against a religion, it's hard to say that," Hayes said.

Leaders here are encouraging people who live outside of Michigan to come visit.

"Even you can see tomorrow when these guys coming to city council, people are welcome. You know, our people welcoming them with water, with food, with fruit, with this kind of thing, with saying welcome, with saying, peace be upon you," Elahi said.

Both religious leaders say you will find a community united.