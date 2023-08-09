Dearborn barber giving away hundreds of free back-to-school backpacks to kids

Dearborn barber giving away hundreds of free back-to-school backpacks to kids

Dearborn barber giving away hundreds of free back-to-school backpacks to kids

DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - His name is Ali Alhashemi, but his buddies call him "Barber Al."

"I probably started cutting hair by the age of 14, and we've been out here ever since," Alhashemi says.

If you ask him, giving a haircut feels just as good as getting one.

"It's great. It's great. It's pretty dope. Not going to lie," Alhashemi says.

However, that fresh feeling cannot compare to building a band of brothers at his three Uppercutz Barbershops in and around Dearborn.

"It's almost like a brotherhood. At one point, we just literally had three barber chairs, one store. Today, we have over 35 barbers and barbers that have built their own name," Alhashemi says.

It is a family Barber Al says he is focused on growing not only through fresh fades but with good grades by giving away hundreds of backpacks filled with school supplies to kids.

"These backpacks are loaded with notebooks, pens, pencils, rulers, etc.," Alhashemi says.

While it feels good to get good feedback, Barber Al says it is all about paying it forward for him.

"Knowing that I can make a change in the community, help as many people as I can, and be a role model and a pillar for the youth in the area, that's really my main goal. That's what excites me the most, knowing that I'm impacting youth and making a positive change," Alhashemi says.

Dozens of backpacks are available for pickup at Uppercutz Barbershop. The shop is located at 15011 W. Warren Ave., Dearborn.