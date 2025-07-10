Deacon who helped stop Wayne church gunman receives new truck

A deacon who is being recognized for his quick action to help stop the gunman at a church in Wayne, Michigan, last month received a special gift.

Richard Pryor was one of several members at CrossPointe Community Church who stepped in when the suspect entered the premises in June. On Thursday, July 10, Pryor received a new truck.

"The fact that I'm sitting here and I'm in it. It's a lot," He said as he sat in his new Ford F-150.

It's been almost three weeks since the shooting on June 22. Pryor was in the parking lot when he noticed something off. Within minutes, he hit the shooter with his truck. At least two other staff members shot at the suspect after fired at the church from outside.

The suspect, Brian Anthony Browning, 31, of Romulus, was killed at the scene.

"There were really no other options thought about at that point. It kind of was what it was," he said.

It didn't take long for Demmer Ford in Wayne to step up and help. Pryor's previous truck was an F-150.

"You never think it's going to happen in your backyard, it's literally in our backyard. It's the next traffic light up the road," said Matthew Demmer, owner of Jack Demmer Ford.

The truck's lease will last for two years and will cost Pryor nothing. He's already looking forward to getting back on the road for work.

"I might go for a test drive beforehand, we'll see how excited I am," Pryor said.

One week after the shooting, Pryor and his family went to church. He has since been taking time for himself, but this Sunday, he plans to be right back at CrossPointe.

He's thankful the incident last month didn't turn out worse.

"The support from friends and family that came out it really meant a lot," he said. "This was a tragic event, but unfortunately, things like this, especially nowadays, can happen."