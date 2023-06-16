DDOT worker terminated following second deadly pedestrian incident

(CBS DETROIT) - A driver with the Detroit Department of Transportation involved in a deadly pedestrian incident has been terminated from her position.

Geraldine Johnson faced a magistrate judge this week, following the June 2 incident in downtown Detroit where she reportedly struck Janice Bauer, 67, as she crossed the street. Detroit police say Bauer was in the crosswalk.

Bauer had been a long-time employee of SMART, another local transit system.

In the arraignment, it was revealed this wasn't Johnson's first or second crash in her personal car or bus.

Johnson had an incident in 2018, two in 2019, one in 2020, one in 2021, one in '2022, and the most recent in June.

"The court does find you to be a danger," the magistrate judge told Johnson.

Johnson was also involved in a deadly pedestrian incident in 2015, killing Joey Davis.

Ultimately, the city was sued and they settled for $4.5 million.

"With the Joey Davis incident, she should not have been allowed to be put in this. I mean she's killed two humans," James Harrington, an attorney with Fieger Law. The law firm sued on behalf of the Davis family in 2015.

Harrington says after the initial lawsuit Johnson was taken off the road but returned full time in 2017.

"This failure with Geraldine Johnson was a systemic failure that led to this and unfortunately we gave them the notice that they need to change and they choose not to," Harrington said.

Johnson was given a $100,000 personal bond. She'll also be placed on house arrest. She's expected back in court on August 15.

CBS News Detroit reached out to DDOT to get a better understanding of why Johnson remained on staff following several incidents.

The department issued the following statement from executive director Mikel Oglesby: