DDOT adds new bus routes, adjusts services for riders in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Department of Transportation announced it is adding new routes and service adjustments for riders.

According to a press release, the department will add morning and evening runs to multiple routes. Changes will be effective Monday, April 24.

Officials say the DDOT's Department of Scheduling and Service makes similar adjustments several times a year after reviewing ridership patterns and available bus operators. The department also relies on community feedback to help inform route changes and additions.

"This is the first step toward offering additional service to our riders," Mikel Oglesby, Detroit executive director of transit, said in a statement. "We especially wanted to improve service during school and work hours and reduce wait times in early morning and evening.

DDOT bus route adjustments:

All weekday daytime trips on 16 Dexter route will serve both the Wayne County Community College District terminal and the Northland terminal, which is similar to existing night and weekend service.

An additional morning trip, approximately one hour earlier, will be added to the following routes:

15 Chicago/Davison

18 Fenkell

23 Hamilton

27 Joy

30 Livernois

31 Mack

39 Puritan

41 Schaefer

60 Evergreen

67 Cadillac/Harper

An additional evening trip, approximately one hour later, will be added to the following routes:

15 Chicago/Davison

27 Joy

38 Plymouth

39 Puritan

41 Schaefer

43 Schoolcraft

Timetables will be adjusted to better reflect actual travel times on these routes:

17 Eight Mile

27 Joy

32 McNichols

38 Plymouth

52 Chene

"DDOT works continuously to provide quality, reliable transportation, and these regular adjustments are one way we accomplish that," said Oglesby. "Watch for more improvements coming later in the year."

For a complete list of DDOT bus schedules, maps, and timetables, visit https://detroitmi.gov/departments/detroit-department-transportation/bus-schedules