David Crosby, Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash co-founder, dies at 81: Variety

62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards – Red Carpet
David Crosby attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

Singer-songwriter-guitarist David Crosby has died at age 81.

Crosby was a founding member of two popular and enormously influential '60s rock units, the Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash (later Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young).

His wife confirmed his death in a statement to Variety on Thursday.

"It is with great sadness after a long illness, that our beloved David (Croz) Crosby has passed away. He was lovingly surrounded by his wife and soulmate Jan and son Django," the statement said. "His legacy will continue to live on through his legendary music. Peace, love, and harmony to all who knew David and those he touched. We will miss him dearly."

Friends and fans from across the globe have taken to social media to share stories and express their condolences, Including Graham Nash and Brian Wilson.

It is with a deep and profound sadness that I learned that my friend David Crosby has passed. I know people tend to...

Posted by Graham Nash on Thursday, January 19, 2023
The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

