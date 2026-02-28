Data center group submits plans for facility in Gibraltar, city says

A data center solutions company has submitted plans to officials in Gibraltar, Michigan, to develop a facility at the site of a former steel plant in the city.

Officials in a Facebook post on Wednesday said Raeden wants to put an inference data center at 27800 W. Jefferson Ave. The site is less than a mile from the Humbug Marsh Unit National Wildlife Refuge.

The California-based company "delivers data center, power, and connectivity solutions," according to its website.

According to the city, which cited Raeden, the facility would use around 200 to 500 gallons of water per day for a "closed-loop cooling system" and would require 100 megawatts of power from DTE Energy. Officials said they've spoken with the utility company, which confirmed to them that it has the capacity to handle the projected demand.

The Gibraltar Planning Commission is expected to review the company's plan to make sure it's compliant with the city's zoning ordinance.

"The Commission is not reviewing the data center as a land use because it is considered a 'use by right,' meaning the property's zoning already permits a data center at this location," city officials said. "The zoning ordinance does not require City Council review of the site plan. However, if any variances are requested, those would require review and approval by the Zoning Board of Appeals."

Officials said it's not advocating for or against the data center, and noted that it's important that the Planning Commission be allowed to complete its review without "external or internal pressure."

Representatives with Raeden are planning to host an informational meeting about the project at the Gil Talbert Community Center on March 11. Members of the city's planning department and DTE will also be at the event to answer questions.