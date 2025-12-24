These 3 Michigan roads are listed as some of the most dangerous in the U.S., study shows

A new study by attorneys at Phillips Law Firm has identified the most dangerous roads in the United States. Three of the top 10 roads are in Michigan.

According to the study, State Road 3, or Gratiot Avenue, was listed No. 1, while State Road 96 and Telegraph Road are listed as No. 3 and 4, respectively.

The study analyzed deadly crash data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's Fatality Analysis Reporting System over five years.

"It's a lot of crazy driving going on," said Kevin Dickens from Southfield.

"I ride Telegraph every day, seven days a week, so I don't see that. I don't see that many accidents, so I would have to say I disagree with that."

But the numbers don't lie. The new study, which analyzed deadly crash data, shows that Route 96 and Telegraph have the 3rd and 4th most fatal crashes per mile for highways across the country. And Michigan State Route 3 — more commonly known as Gratiot Avenue — emerged as the nation's deadliest road, nearly four times more dangerous than any other American highway.

"People drive fast, they drive careless, you got the distracted drivers on their phone. You got drinking all that other stuff. Michigan has all the seasons, so we got weather comes into play," said Harris.