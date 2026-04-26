Michigan's top-ranked high school football prospect inspiring kids in Detroit

Dakota Guerrant has already made a name for himself on the football field. The Harper Woods, Michigan, junior is the top-ranked high school football recruit in Michigan and on Sunday, he paid it forward by hosting his first youth football camp on Detroit's east side.

"It really started from TikTok," said Dakota Guerrant. "One day, I was like, 'I'm going to have these kids do up downs, then I called it DG1 Academy.'"

Two hundred fifty kids came out to work with Dakota Guerrant, who has become a role model for young football players in Detroit.

"Every time I see Dakota posting on Instagram, his hard work, all I want to do is copy that and hope I get to where he's going," said camper Chase Maiden.

"I just had fun, worked on routes, just playing with a famous football player," added Davonte Johnson.

"I didn't know the kids really enjoy seeing me like this," said Dakota Guerrant. "I didn't know I had that much influence, but I feel like it might make me move a little more different now. Like, I've got kids that really look up to me."

Dakota Guerrant knows the importance of paying it forward.

"My mom always preaches giving back, but also, this is where I came from and I want to give back to where I came from," said Dakota Guerrant.

"His dad and I have raised him to be grateful, and we've made a lot of sacrifices to be at this point and now I see the evolution of it," said Dakota's mom, Shalamar Guerrant.

Dakota Guerrant has received 50 offers from colleges, and in this name, image and likeness era, they're being aggressive trying to land the star wide receiver.

"It can be a lot," said Dakota Guerrant. "It's up to you to narrow down who you want to answer calls from. It's crazy because some schools can only talk to you because of how good their program is. Some schools suck, but they have a lot of money so now they feel like they can talk to you."

Despite the attention, Dakota Guerrant remains humble and says the money is not his main motivation.

"It doesn't change too much because I keep the main thing, the main thing," said Guerrant. "You're going to make more money in the NFL. It's the lowest amount of factor that I have. I want to be able to have a good head coach and win. A good program, I feel like wherever I can be set up to win."

Dakota Guerrant plans to announce his college decision in July before his senior season at Harper Woods.