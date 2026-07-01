Cyclospora illness counts spike in Southeast Michigan, health officials investigating cause

An investigation into cyclospora cases has expanded into seven Southeast and Mid-Michigan counties, as health officials seek to determine the origin and cause of the gastrointestinal illness.

There have been more than 170 cases of the illness reported since June 22 in Monroe, Lenawee, Washtenaw, Wayne, Livingston, Shiawassee and Jackson counties, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services spokesperson Lynn Stufin said. During a typical year, she added, Michigan sees only 50 such infections.

The parasite Cyclospora cayatenensis, once it infects a person, can cause the diarrheal illness cyclosporiasis.

The Centers for Disease Control says the most common symptoms are frequent watery diarrhea, loss of appetite, bloating, nausea and fatigue. Some people also experience body aches, headache or vomiting.

"Without treatment, symptoms can last anywhere from a few days to a month or longer," the CDC says.

While the source or sources of this outbreak have not been identified, state officials said a typical reason in the United States involves eating contaminated produce.

This wave of cases just recently rose to the level of getting health officials' attention.

The Monroe County Health Department said on Monday that it was investigating a cluster of cases among Monroe County residents who had become ill within the past week. And the Shiawassee County Health Department announced an investigation on Tuesday into "several confirmed cases" in its area."

Diagnosis of this specific illness requires a stool sample, the Shiawassee County officials said.

Those who are concerned about symptoms should contact a health provider, Stufin said. The infection can be treated with antibiotics. In addition, those who are ill amid the current heat wave affecting Southeast Michigan should keep themselves hydrated.

Tips to prevent getting cyclosporiasis

Health officials shared the following tips for avoiding the cyclosporiasis illness.