Health officials investigate cyclosporiasis cases in Monroe County, Michigan

The Monroe County Health Department says it is investigating "a cluster of cyclosporiasis cases" among residents.

Officials say the source of the infection is currently unknown. The department did not say how many cases were confirmed in the county.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, cyclosporiasis is an intestinal illness caused by the parasite known as Cyclospora. People can become infected by eating food or drinking water contaminated with feces. The CDC says the number of cases can rise during the summer months (typically between May 1 and Aug. 31).

More than 140 cases have been reported in the U.S. between May 1, 2026, and June 16, 2026.

The illness is not considered life-threatening or known to spread from person to person, but people can be infected with Cyclospora more than once.

Monroe County health officials say symptoms occur two to 14 days after exposure and include frequent watery diarrhea, loss of appetite and weight, cramps and bloating, nausea and low-grade fever. Anyone who is experiencing symptoms of the infection is asked to visit a health care provider for testing and treatment.

Officials say people should follow these tips for prevention: