Cyanobacteria bloom, a common summer nuisance on Lake Erie, has formed in the water

A cyanobacteria bloom is expanding in western Lake Erie, covering an area of about 160 square miles from the shoreline of Monroe County, Michigan, to the shoreline of Ottawa County, Ohio.

The National Centers for Coastal Ocean Science issued that report Monday, saying the bloom had expanded since it was last checked on Friday. In addition to the area generally from Monroe to Port Clinton, scientists have detected a separate cyanobacteria bloom forming in Sandusky Bay, Ohio.

"If you see scum, keep your pets and yourself out of the water," the National Centers for Coastal Ocean Science said.

Algae and cyanobacteria are part of the natural marine ecosystem, the agency said. But some environmental factors cause them to grow out of control into a mass quantity called a bloom.

Lake Erie is most likely to see harmful blue-green algae blooms from about July to October.

That scenario can be harmful or at least a nuisance to fish, birds and humans, including potential impacts on municipal water supplies, the agency said. One such incident in August 2014 affected water supplies from Toledo, Ohio, that included about 30,000 Southeast Michigan residents whose water mains are connected to that system.

Testing can help determine the toxicity of blooms that form near water intakes.

Satellite maps and imagery of the western Lake Erie region can be found at the Coastal Science website.