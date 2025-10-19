42-year-old man critically injured in crossbow attack at Erie motel

A 42-year-old man is fighting for his life after he was shot with a crossbow at a motel in Erie, Michigan, on Saturday morning, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

Dispatchers learned about the attack at the Bedford Inn Motel at 6444 S. Telegraph Rd. around 11:30 a.m. First responders at the scene stabilized the man from Toledo, Ohio, before taking him to the hospital. As of Sunday afternoon, he's in critical condition, the sheriff's office said.

Investigators said the man was shot by someone who knows him. The suspected shooter was also staying at the motel, though the sheriff's office hasn't disclosed whether they've been taken into custody.

The sheriff's office said the crossbow was found in one of the motel rooms after investigators obtained and executed search warrants.

Officials said they've identified other people in connection with the attack, though they haven't shared how many. CBS News Detroit has reached out to the sheriff's office for more information.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Monroe County Sheriff's Office Detective Bureau at 734-240-7530, Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-773-2587 or submit a tip here.