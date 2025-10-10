Criminal sexual conduct charge dismissed against former school crossing guard

Criminal sexual conduct charges have been dismissed against a former Monroe County school crossing guard.

Timothy Alan Warthen II, 23, had faced one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of child-accosting for immoral purposes in the aftermath of the investigation. Both charges, which were filed in Monroe County First District Court, were dismissed Oct. 7, court records show.

Monroe County Prosecutor Jeffery A. Yorkey said if circumstances change, his office will reauthorize charges. But at this point in the investigation, Yorkey said, the victim was uncooperative, "and as such, we are unable to proceed at this time."

The investigation began Aug. 30 when a caller reported that an older-looking man was possibly engaging in intimate contact with a younger female inside a car parked in downtown Monroe. The activity was seen near the Martin Luther King Jr. Pedestrian Bridge, which crosses the River Raisin to link a city park and public parking lots on both sides of the river.

After a Monroe Police Department detective arrived, officers said they found a 13-year-old girl and the man in the car.

Warthen had been employed as a crossing guard at Ida Public Schools, which is also in Monroe County, at the time. His employment with the district was terminated before the first day of classes in the district, authorities said at the time.