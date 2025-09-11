Ida Public Schools crossing guard arrested for criminal sexual conduct with teen

An Ida Public Schools crossing guard is accused of criminal sexual conduct after being found with a teen in a downtown Monroe public parking lot.

Timothy Alan Warthen, II, 23, was arrested and booked in the Monroe County Jail, Monroe police said. He was arraigned in Monroe County First District Court on one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct. His bond was set at $100,000.

Warthen, who was employed by Ida schools as a part-time crossing guard, has been terminated from his position, police said.

The incident was reported at 9:40 p.m. Aug. 30, with the caller noticing activity taking place in a vehicle parked near the Martin Luther King Jr. Pedestrian Bridge. That bridge crosses the River Raisin, connecting downtown public parking lots and a city park. Police sent a detective from the Violent Internet Predator and Exploitation Response Task Force (VIPER) unit to check on the circumstances.

After the detective arrived, the officer spoke to both the female, who was later identified as a 13-year-old girl, and the man in the vehicle. The man admitted to having a sexual relationship with the girl, and claimed the two were dating, police said.

Classes for Ida students started on Sept. 2, and Warthen's employment with the district was terminated before the start of the 2025-26 school year, authorities said.

"At this point in the investigation, there is no evidence indicating that the suspect engaged in inappropriate conduct or communication with other minors. However, the investigation is still ongoing," police said.

Officers ask that anyone with information that can assist in the investigation call the Monroe Police Detective Bureau at 734-243-7500.