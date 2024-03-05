Nearby businesses rocked by Clinton Township explosion

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The explosion and fire that rocked the area of 15 Mile Road and Groesbeck Highway on Monday night left many surrounding the area stunned.

"Was just like a bomb, you know… 'Boom, boom, boom, boom,'" said Naeem Mehomood, owner of the BP gas station near the area.

One explosion after the other, a chilling experience for those in Clinton Township near the scene of the inferno. Mehomood was on the clock when the explosion set off.

READ: 19-year-old killed, firefighter injured in massive Clinton Township industrial fire

"The outside, the whole building was shaking. All the windows were shaking," he said.

Next door at Captain D's Seafood Kitchen, a manager on duty captured the eruption on video.

"I was actually kind of in shock because, like, it's crazy," said employee Tamera Barrow.

Barrow, fortunately, was at home when the situation unfolded but says after seeing scattered debris and video of the blast on Tuesday, it's unnerving an explosion of this magnitude happened so close to her job.

"It's scary, it really is. It's a lot of kids around here. I know there's a couple schools around here, kids be out here walking up and down the streets, so you never know what's going to happen in your surroundings," Barrow said.

Authorities say a 19-year-old teenager was killed after being hit in the head by flying debris at a car wash near the scene. It is a nightmare turned reality for an already frightening situation.

"I'm sending my prayers and my wishes to that family of that child, but besides that I'm thankful nobody from this store got hurt," said Barrow.