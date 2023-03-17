Watch CBS News
Local News

Crime Stoppers seeks tips in Detroit murder of Monty Cunningham

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest in the murder of a man on Detroit's west side.

monty-cunningham.png
Monty Cunningham Crime Stoppers

The incident happened on Nov. 1 in the 17000 block of Westbrook.

Monty Cunningham, 57, was found dead from gunshot wounds. 

Rewards are paid when information leads to an arrest. All tips will remain anonymous.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-SPEAK-UP or visiting the website at www.1800speakup.org

First published on March 17, 2023 / 1:29 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.