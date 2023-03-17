Crime Stoppers seeks tips in Detroit murder of Monty Cunningham

(CBS DETROIT) - Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest in the murder of a man on Detroit's west side.

Monty Cunningham Crime Stoppers

The incident happened on Nov. 1 in the 17000 block of Westbrook.

Monty Cunningham, 57, was found dead from gunshot wounds.

Rewards are paid when information leads to an arrest. All tips will remain anonymous.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-SPEAK-UP or visiting the website at www.1800speakup.org.