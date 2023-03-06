Crime Stoppers offers reward in Pontiac murder case

Dontae Jermane Geter Crime Stoppers of Michigan

PONTIAC, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to the arrest of Dontae Jermane Geter.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, Geter, 28, is charged with open murder in the Jan. 10 shooting death of 31-year-old Torrey Ryder. Geter also is charged with using a firearm while in the commission of a felony.

Ryder was found deceased in an apartment in the 60 block of Surrey Lane in Pontiac.

Anyone who may have seen Geter recently or knows of his location is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK UP.

All tips will remain anonymous.