Crime Stoppers offering reward for information on fatal shooting of DeAndre Young
(CBS DETROIT) - The family of DeAndre Lamont Young is seeking information more than a month after the 39-year-old was shot and killed on Detroit's northwest side.
Officials say at about 8:20 p.m. on Jan. 15, 2023, Young was shot and robbed in the 16000 block of Prest Street by occupants in a newer model gray Dodge with tinted windows and black rims.
Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to an arrest.
Anyone with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 800-Speak Up or visit www.1800speakup.org.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.