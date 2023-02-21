Watch CBS News
Local News

Crime Stoppers offering reward for information on fatal shooting of DeAndre Young

By DeJanay Booth

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - The family of DeAndre Lamont Young is seeking information more than a month after the 39-year-old was shot and killed on Detroit's northwest side.

Officials say at about 8:20 p.m. on Jan. 15, 2023, Young was shot and robbed in the 16000 block of Prest Street by occupants in a newer model gray Dodge with tinted windows and black rims.

deandre-young.jpg
Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to an arrest in the shooting death of 39-year-old DeAndre Young. Crime Stoppers

Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to an arrest. 

Anyone with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 800-Speak Up or visit www.1800speakup.org.

First published on February 21, 2023 / 5:22 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.