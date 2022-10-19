Crime Stoppers offering $2,500 reward for information on murder of Durrell Wright

(CBS DETROIT) - Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest in the 2020 murder of Durrell Wright on Detroit's east side.

Durrell Wright Crime Stoppers

The incident happened at about 8:34 p.m. on Nov. 9, 2020, in the 15000 of Novara Street near Rex Street.

Wright, 32, was sitting in his vehicle when two unknown male suspects approached on both sides.

The suspect on the driver's side opened the door and fired shots, striking Wright.

If anyone has any information on this crime they are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800 SPEAK-UP or by visiting the website at: www.1800speakup.org.