Crime Stoppers offering $2,500 for tips on murder of Davina Brooks

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering up to a $2,500 cash reward for information that leads to an arrest in the murder of Davina Brooks on Detroit's east side.

davina-brooks-crime-stoppers.png
Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $2,500 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the murder of Davina Brooks, 45, on Detroit's east side.  Crime Stoppers

The incident happened at about 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, in the 4000 block of Fairview St. near Canfield Street. 

Crime Stoppers says Brooks, 45, was getting into her car in front of her home when she was fatally shot. 

A cash reward will be paid when information leads to an arrest. All tips will remain anonymous. 

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-SPEAK-UP or visiting the website at www.1800speakup.org. 

First published on February 20, 2023 / 3:50 PM

