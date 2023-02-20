Crime Stoppers offering $2,500 for tips on murder of Davina Brooks

(CBS DETROIT) - Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering up to a $2,500 cash reward for information that leads to an arrest in the murder of Davina Brooks on Detroit's east side.

The incident happened at about 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, in the 4000 block of Fairview St. near Canfield Street.

Crime Stoppers says Brooks, 45, was getting into her car in front of her home when she was fatally shot.

A cash reward will be paid when information leads to an arrest. All tips will remain anonymous.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-SPEAK-UP or visiting the website at www.1800speakup.org.