Crime Stoppers now offering $10K for tips on murder of Michael Mendenhall

(CBS DETROIT) - Crime Stoppers of Michigan is now offering a cash reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest in the murder of a man on Detroit's west side.

Michael Mendenhall was found fatally shot on Detroit's west side on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Crime Stoppers

The incident happened at about 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 29, 2020.

According to Crime Stoppers, Michael Mendenhall was found fatally shot in the driveway of a home on 13983 Indiana St. between Schoolcraft Road and Intervale Street.

Anyone with any information about this crime is asked to contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-SPEAK-UP or visiting the website at www.1800speakup.org.

All tips will remain anonymous, and rewards are paid when information leads to an arrest.