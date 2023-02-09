Watch CBS News
Local News

Crime Stoppers now offering $10K for tips on murder of Michael Mendenhall

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Crime Stoppers of Michigan is now offering a cash reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest in the murder of a man on Detroit's west side. 

michael-mendenhall-crime-stoppers.png
Michael Mendenhall was found fatally shot on Detroit's west side on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Crime Stoppers

The incident happened at about 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 29, 2020.

According to Crime Stoppers, Michael Mendenhall was found fatally shot in the driveway of a home on 13983 Indiana St. between Schoolcraft Road and Intervale Street.

Anyone with any information about this crime is asked to contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-SPEAK-UP or visiting the website at www.1800speakup.org

All tips will remain anonymous, and rewards are paid when information leads to an arrest. 

First published on February 9, 2023 / 3:25 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.