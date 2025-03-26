Watch CBS News
Crime Stoppers seeking tips over 2017 fatal shooting in Detroit

Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a reward for information leading to an arrest in the fatal shooting of Andre Holloway in Detroit. 

March 25 marked the eighth anniversary of Holloway's death, and the family is asking for assistance in solving the case. He was 34 years old. 

On that date in 2017, according to the Crime Stoppers report, Hollway was walking westbound on Lappin Street, near Rowe Street, in Detroit. He then was approached by unknown individuals who fired shots at him. 

Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest in this case. 

Those who have information to share can do so via an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 1-800 SPEAK-UP or go to www.1800speakup.org.  

