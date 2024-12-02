Several Detroit neighborhoods see decline in violent crimes under community program, mayor says

(CBS DETROIT) — Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan announced on Monday a major victory in the city's effort to decrease violent crime.

Duggan says several neighborhoods of Detroit have seen a significant decline in violent crime. He credits the ShotStoppers community violence intervention (CVI) program and participating groups with this.

New data reveals that most of the city's community violence intervention zones experienced a reduction in violent crime from August through October of this year some as high as 83%

"We tried something nobody else tried. We said, 'You have a defined territory, and you're going to be held accountable for the shootings going up or down in your territory.' And each of them has succeeded," Duggan said.

Leading the charge are six community organizations like Detroit Friends and Family.

"I believe that when you, when you, when you allow people that are from the community to help bring about the change in the community, then those that are from that community will be more receptive to that change," said William Nicholson, executive director of Detroit Friends and Family.

These heat maps show the drastic difference between violent crime from 2018-2022 to now.

Some zones don't have a single red spot.

City of Detroit

"They now know where the hot spots are, where the trouble the houses are, where the gathering places are, and they've helped a lot of young people get into positive tracks, whether it's school or jobs or the like, instead of violence," Duggan said.

Supporters of the initiative are pushing lawmakers in Lansing to pass the Public Safety and Violence Prevention Trust Fund. The trust would help fund the ShotStoppers program after American Rescue Plan Act funding runs out in April.

"Our hope is that we continue to receive the financial support from the city as well as the state, as well as the federal government, we hope to see to actually have the same reduction throughout the city, Detroit, and in the state of Michigan," Karisha Vanzant, Program Coordinator for Force Detroit, said.

The Public Safety and Violence Prevention Trust Fund has passed the State House. It's now on the Senate floor waiting to be voted on by lawmakers.

CVI group leaders say if that happen, it would be a dream that could come true.

"Ten years from now, I hope there's no gun violence. So that's how I see that's my hope for the near future," Nicholson said.