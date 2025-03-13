Crews respond to house explosion in Garden City Michigan

Crews responded to a home on Thursday in Garden City, Michigan, after a report of a home explosion.

The explosion happened in the 6500 block of Silvio Street. The Garden City Fire Department says no one was in the home at the time and no injuries were reported.

The fire department says no surrounding homes were impacted by the explosion.

"Fire and emergency personnel quickly secured the scene and confirmed there was no active threat to the area," the fire department said in a news release.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation.